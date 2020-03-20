Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975,455 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $723,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MXIM. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,615,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 19,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,178,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,260 shares of company stock worth $2,709,751. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $45.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a current ratio of 6.60. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $551.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.16 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 33.82% and a net margin of 35.93%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is presently 79.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

