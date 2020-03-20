Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 878,444 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 7.40% of Cognex worth $708,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,060,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after buying an additional 1,784,624 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognex by 192.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 3,930 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 449,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,201,000 after purchasing an additional 153,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.96. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $169.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.20 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 28.09%. On average, research analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

In related news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

