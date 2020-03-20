Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 115,802 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,489,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115,802 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.02% of S&P Global worth $679,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,326.3% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 476,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,081,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global by 339.8% in the fourth quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 266,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,837,000 after purchasing an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in S&P Global by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 419,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,486,000 after purchasing an additional 188,279 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,845,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,055,000 after purchasing an additional 117,541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on S&P Global from $330.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on S&P Global from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on S&P Global from to in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

S&P Global stock opened at $207.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The firm has a market cap of $54.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $280.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.65. S&P Global Inc has a twelve month low of $186.05 and a twelve month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.