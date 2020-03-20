Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 1,301,715 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,436,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,301,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $698,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Boston Scientific by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,782 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 44,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 20,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $860,059.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 250,710 shares in the company, valued at $10,537,341.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $169,620.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,790 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cfra raised Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Shares of BSX opened at $28.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 43.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

