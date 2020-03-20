Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 397,916 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,926,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 397,916 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.32% of Lam Research worth $563,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,440.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on Lam Research from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lam Research from $360.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $307.95.

In other news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total value of $438,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,386 shares of company stock valued at $7,700,076 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $195.01 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.04 and a fifty-two week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.86. The stock has a market cap of $33.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

