Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 40,303 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,464,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,303 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $545,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Compass Point raised Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 12,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $415,999.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total transaction of $253,663.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 593,753 shares of company stock worth $27,505,788. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

