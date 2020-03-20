Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 500,013 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,787,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500,013 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Phillips 66 worth $644,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 824.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,922,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,231,000 after buying an additional 1,715,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,222,000 after purchasing an additional 750,499 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 880,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,345,000 after purchasing an additional 652,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 66.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,478,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,679,000 after purchasing an additional 588,711 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.27. The company has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.88%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, for a total transaction of $74,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSX. Bank of America lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

