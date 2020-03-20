Bank of New York Mellon Corp Takes Position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,297,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $692,612,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.60% of Truist Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TFC. Doheny Asset Management CA raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 4,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 116,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Truist Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 7,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 71.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of TFC opened at $29.97 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a 200-day moving average of $52.30.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

In other news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 4,857 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.82, for a total value of $266,260.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

