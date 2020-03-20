Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,380,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,320 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of CME Group worth $678,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in CME Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of CME Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CME Group by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CME Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,298,300.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.16, for a total value of $201,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,021,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,681 shares of company stock worth $2,009,327 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $155.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.52 and a 200-day moving average of $206.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $51.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.18. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on CME Group from $260.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CME Group in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.36.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

