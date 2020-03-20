BankUnited Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.68 Per Share (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.04. Wedbush also issued estimates for BankUnited’s FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BKU. TheStreet lowered BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised BankUnited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BankUnited from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.71.

NYSE:BKU opened at $19.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.09. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.02 and a 200 day moving average of $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.60 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 21.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in BankUnited by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,501 shares during the period. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in BankUnited during the 3rd quarter valued at about $551,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in BankUnited by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 904,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,415,000 after purchasing an additional 34,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 26.84%.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

