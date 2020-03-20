Barclays PLC Acquires 14,176 Shares of Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 71.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,148 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,176 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Evolution Petroleum worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 2,962.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Evolution Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $189,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Evolution Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,736 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period.

EPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolution Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

EPM opened at $2.62 on Friday. Evolution Petroleum Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.40.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The energy company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an oil and gas company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

