Barclays PLC Acquires 2,723 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.07% of Oil-Dri Co. of America worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ODC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oil-Dri Co. of America by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 14,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE ODC opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.19. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

Oil-Dri Co. of America Company Profile

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

