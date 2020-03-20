Barclays PLC Boosts Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 200.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,711 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.14% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XFOR. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 61,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

XFOR opened at $8.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $118.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 0.86. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $5.84 and a 12 month high of $23.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.25.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.17. On average, equities research analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

XFOR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

