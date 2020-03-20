Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Curo Group Holdings Corp (NYSE:CURO) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Curo Group were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $707,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Curo Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 25,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Curo Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 24,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Curo Group in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. 41.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $4.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. Curo Group Holdings Corp has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $16.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.65. The company has a market capitalization of $172.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 3.07.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.73 million. Curo Group had a return on equity of 271.21% and a net margin of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curo Group Holdings Corp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Curo Group’s payout ratio is 8.30%.

CURO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Curo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Curo Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens cut Curo Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Curo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

In other Curo Group news, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $26,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Roger W. Dean acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.22 per share, with a total value of $61,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,452.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,069,822 shares of company stock worth $26,966,580 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.54% of the company’s stock.

Curo Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

