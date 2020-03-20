Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) by 110.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,301 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Select Interior Concepts worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 4,874.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 88,716 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 39,002 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Equitec Specialists LLC purchased a new stake in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000.

Shares of Select Interior Concepts stock opened at $3.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82. Select Interior Concepts has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Select Interior Concepts (NYSE:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $155.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SIC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Select Interior Concepts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Select Interior Concepts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

