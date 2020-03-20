Barclays PLC Buys 12,280 Shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) by 93.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,280 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELOX opened at $2.56 on Friday. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $13.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.95.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.04.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.