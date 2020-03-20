Barclays PLC Buys 2,909 Shares of Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Stratus Properties Inc (NASDAQ:STRS) by 94.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.07% of Stratus Properties worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Stratus Properties by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Stratus Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Stratus Properties by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STRS opened at $18.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.66. The company has a market capitalization of $155.62 million, a P/E ratio of -44.17 and a beta of 0.39. Stratus Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $33.40.

STRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratus Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Stratus Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Stratus Properties Profile

Stratus Properties Inc, a real estate company, engages in the acquisition, entitlement, development, management, operation, and sale of commercial, hotel, entertainment, and multi-and single-family residential real estate properties primarily in Austin, Texas. The company operates through four segments: Real Estate Operations, Leasing Operations, Hotel, and Entertainment.

