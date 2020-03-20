Barclays PLC Buys 3,389 Shares of Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Bankwell Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:BWFG) by 100.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,773 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Bankwell Financial Group worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 8,476 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $195,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,123 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bankwell Financial Group alerts:

NASDAQ BWFG opened at $16.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $123.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bankwell Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $30.93.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $13.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.20 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group Inc will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BWFG. Zacks Investment Research raised Bankwell Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bankwell Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankwell Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.