Barclays PLC Has $188,000 Stock Holdings in Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Replimune Group by 6,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 63,517 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 440,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 330,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REPL shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut Replimune Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Replimune Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.42.

Shares of REPL opened at $9.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.73. Replimune Group Inc has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.43 and a current ratio of 13.43.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts forecast that Replimune Group Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

