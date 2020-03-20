Barclays PLC Has $189,000 Holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) by 67.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,742 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.10% of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $22.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $154.72 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $34.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,216. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders bought 580 shares of company stock valued at $15,620. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers various deposit products. The company's loan products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, construction and land development, single-family residential, residential mortgage, individual taxpayer identification number mortgage loans, as well as agricultural loans.

