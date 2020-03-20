Barclays PLC Has $190,000 Position in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 1,743.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,288 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in DURECT were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRRX. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in DURECT by 36.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,955 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in DURECT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,136,302 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of DURECT during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in DURECT during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 227,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $370,821.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DRRX opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04. DURECT Co. has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 100.24% and a negative net margin of 69.61%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DURECT Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DRRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut DURECT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Craig Hallum began coverage on DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised DURECT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

