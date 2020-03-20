Barclays PLC Has $190,000 Position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Barclays PLC increased its position in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 97.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Marlin Business Services by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 38,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 19,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Marlin Business Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 138.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marlin Business Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRLN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marlin Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut Marlin Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:MRLN opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.26 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.57. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $25.44.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $24.43 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Marlin Business Services Corp. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. Marlin Business Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

