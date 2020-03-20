Barclays PLC Increases Stake in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in National Energy Services Reunited Corp (NASDAQ:NESR) by 60.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,277 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in National Energy Services Reunited were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 381,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 508,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 49,190 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 275.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 382,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NESR shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on National Energy Services Reunited from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on National Energy Services Reunited from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of National Energy Services Reunited stock opened at $5.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.43. National Energy Services Reunited Corp has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $484.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.25.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. National Energy Services Reunited had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $185.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited Corp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through Production Services, and Drilling and Evaluation Services segments. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, such as nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; primary and remedial cementing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; and filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units.

