Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,930 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of First Bank worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRBA. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Bank by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,685,000 after buying an additional 26,372 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Bank by 258.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of First Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Bank by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Bank alerts:

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.49.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. First Bank had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $17.68 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bank will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded First Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.