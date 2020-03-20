Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Michael Ashley Acquires 132,802 Shares of Stock

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Michael Ashley purchased 132,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £99,601.50 ($131,020.13).

Michael Ashley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Michael Ashley purchased 47,128 shares of Barclays stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £49,955.68 ($65,713.86).

On Thursday, March 5th, Michael Ashley bought 36,685 shares of Barclays stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57).

BARC opened at GBX 83.74 ($1.10) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 152.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.39. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.94. Barclays PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 117.92 ($1.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 3.35%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BARC. Societe Generale downgraded Barclays to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 208 ($2.74) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.42 ($2.64).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

