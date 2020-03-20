Barclays PLC Purchases 13,967 Shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI)

Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners Inc (NYSE:FPI) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Farmland Partners worth $192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 231.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Farmland Partners during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Farmland Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of FPI opened at $5.64 on Friday. Farmland Partners Inc has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $7.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $155.23 million, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.79.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.24 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 20.08%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 162,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia.

