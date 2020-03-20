Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) by 101.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,938 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,662 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Ribbon Communications worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Ribbon Communications by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 12,832 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ribbon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. 81.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RBBN. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In related news, Director Richard J. Lynch bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.58 per share, with a total value of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 172,408 shares in the company, valued at $617,220.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent Mathy purchased 28,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,055.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 133,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,835.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 129,075 shares of company stock valued at $384,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $222.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.83. Ribbon Communications Inc has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $161.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.54 million. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables secure and innovative business and consumer communications services.

