Barclays PLC Sells 117,868 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,868 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspex Management HK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LexinFintech in the 4th quarter worth about $33,006,000. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 210.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,405,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629,899 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,538,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,262,000 after buying an additional 1,557,667 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,247,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after buying an additional 496,189 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 310.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after buying an additional 299,997 shares in the last quarter. 23.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LX opened at $8.50 on Friday. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.96 and a 200 day moving average of $11.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.96.

Several research firms have weighed in on LX. ValuEngine cut LexinFintech from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. China Renaissance Securities lowered LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.99.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young adults in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.