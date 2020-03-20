Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BBSI. BidaskClub downgraded Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti cut their target price on Barrett Business Services from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on Barrett Business Services from to in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.75.

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $36.35 on Monday. Barrett Business Services has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $95.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $270.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

In other news, VP Gary Kramer sold 486 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $42,899.22. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,444.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 2,750 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $247,555.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,772.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $622,779. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,578,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,553,000 after buying an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after buying an additional 7,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

