Barrington Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ)

Townsquare Media Inc (NYSE:TSQ) – Stock analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Townsquare Media in a report released on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.15. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Townsquare Media alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

Shares of NYSE:TSQ opened at $3.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of -42.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Townsquare Media has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $10.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Townsquare Media by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 61,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 34,366 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.13%.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications.

Featured Story: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Townsquare Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Townsquare Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.