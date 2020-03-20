Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Stock Price Down 11.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) fell 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $26.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Bausch Health Companies traded as low as $11.15 and last traded at $12.98, 10,124,348 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 4,787,967 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.71.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bausch Health Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.35.

In related news, EVP Christina Ackermann bought 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,221.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 279,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,445,090. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 10,490 shares of company stock valued at $215,516 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.95 and a 200 day moving average of $25.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

