Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on BERY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry Global Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.98. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $59.16.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 131.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

