BHF RG Capital Inc. Acquires Shares of 20,064 Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

BHF RG Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 2,718.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,047,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,858 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $18,492,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 327,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,245,000 after acquiring an additional 133,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,467,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $91.01 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.91 and a one year high of $109.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.46.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.146 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.