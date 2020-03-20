BHF RG Capital Inc. Invests $20.45 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BHF RG Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 63,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,449,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.2% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $241.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $228.78 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.72 and its 200-day moving average is $311.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

