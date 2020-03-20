BHF RG Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

BHF RG Capital Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 55,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 3.2% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 556.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 33,787 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 58,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 22,440 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Moneywise Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 57,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the period.

FMB opened at $51.38 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $50.70 and a one year high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

