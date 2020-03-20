BHF RG Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

BHF RG Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 9.7% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 21,469.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,356,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,232 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $470,883,000 after acquiring an additional 736,028 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 114,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,415,000 after acquiring an additional 723,775 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 465.6% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 372,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 306,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth $54,513,000. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $177.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $166.80 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.