BHF RG Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

BHF RG Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,000. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. BHF RG Capital Inc. owned about 0.82% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000.

FALN stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.75. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.80 and a 12-month high of $27.73.

