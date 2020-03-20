BHF RG Capital Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,368 Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

BHF RG Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 0.3% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $152.47 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $146.64 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.48.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

