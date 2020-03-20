BHF RG Capital Inc. Takes $472,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

BHF RG Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VUG. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $145.35 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $135.42 and a 12 month high of $202.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $183.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

