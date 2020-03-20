BHF RG Capital Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

BHF RG Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 51,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,661,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 11.1% of BHF RG Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $131.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $120.51 and a one year high of $210.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.34 and a 200 day moving average of $196.43.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

