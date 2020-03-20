BidaskClub Lowers Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on YNDX. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yandex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Yandex from $59.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.72.

Shares of NASDAQ YNDX opened at $30.62 on Tuesday. Yandex has a 12-month low of $27.93 and a 12-month high of $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 51.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.50.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $16.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $15.67. The company had revenue of $51.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.82 billion. Yandex had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Yandex’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $20.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yandex will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 5,512.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,159 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 405,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,195,000 after acquiring an additional 45,179 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yandex by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,208,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

