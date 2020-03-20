Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 14,505 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 261.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in UDR were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in UDR in the first quarter valued at $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in UDR by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 136,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in UDR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,004,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 245,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at $20,118,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,000 in the last quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.69.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $33.76 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day moving average of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.29. UDR had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $302.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 65.87%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

