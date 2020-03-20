Blair William & Co. IL Acquires New Shares in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $19,774,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Crown by 862.7% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 257,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230,511 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown during the fourth quarter valued at $12,767,000. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its position in Crown by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 777,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,396,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Crown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,842,000 after purchasing an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $50.38 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCK. Barclays lifted their price objective on Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Crown from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.70.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

