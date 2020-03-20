Blair William & Co. IL Buys 38,287 Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) by 382.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,287 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Assembly Biosciences were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASMB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 34,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 18,094 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

ASMB opened at $13.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57. Assembly Biosciences Inc has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.17.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 611.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -4.12 EPS for the current year.

Assembly Biosciences Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

