Blair William & Co. IL Buys 386 Shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) by 128.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Cable One were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Cable One by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cable One in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 2,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 47 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cable One stock opened at $1,246.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Cable One Inc has a 1-year low of $934.09 and a 1-year high of $1,830.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,621.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,478.24. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 0.49.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $9.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.67 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.25 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cable One Inc will post 41.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CABO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,805.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley downgraded Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,490.00 to $1,700.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cable One from $1,900.00 to $1,968.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cable One from $1,240.00 to $1,367.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Cable One from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,606.67.

In other news, CFO Steven Scott Cochran purchased 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,241.96 per share, with a total value of $186,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,612.61, for a total transaction of $1,186,880.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,622.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,584 shares of company stock worth $7,114,170 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cable One Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

