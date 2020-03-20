Blair William & Co. IL Buys Shares of 50,955 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COG. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $16.91 on Friday. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.38.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.04 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 29.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

