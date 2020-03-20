Blair William & Co. IL Grows Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 24,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 107,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.97. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $41.33.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

