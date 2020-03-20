Blair William & Co. IL Grows Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IONS. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,466,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 212,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 194,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,643,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,176,000. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on IONS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

Shares of IONS opened at $46.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a quick ratio of 9.90, a current ratio of 9.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 2.04.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $61,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,567.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,055 shares of company stock worth $303,660. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

