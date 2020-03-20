Blair William & Co. IL Has $1 Million Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 38.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,528 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $48.23 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $51.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.48.

