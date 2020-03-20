Blair William & Co. IL Has $741,000 Position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 246.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POR opened at $47.47 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.27 and a 1-year high of $63.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.84 and a 200-day moving average of $56.72.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 64.44%.

Several brokerages have commented on POR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp began coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.80.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

